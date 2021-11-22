Turkish consumer confidence down 7.3 percent in November

Monday, 22 November 2021 11:33:47 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the monthly consumer tendency survey released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), the consumer confidence index* in Turkey, which stood at 76.8 points in October this year, was down by 7.3 percent month on month in November this year to 71.1 points, having previously decreased by 3.6 percent month on month in October.

According to the indices based on individual questions asked of Turkish consumers concerning the consumer tendency, in November the index for the general current economic situation fell by 8.7 percent month on month to 45.4 points, while the index for the general economic situation in the next 12 months decreased by 8.1 percent compared to October to 68.2 points.

Meanwhile, in November the index for whether the present is a good time to purchase durable goods was up by 1.1 percent to 38.6 points, while the index for the probability of buying durable goods in the next 12 months decreased by 5.4 percent to 91.4 points, both on month-on-month basis.

In November, the probability of buying a car in the next 12 months fell by 1.9 percent to 11.2 points and the index for the probability of buying or building a home in the next 12 months increased by 3.5 percent to 8.9 points, both month on month.

*When the index is above 100 it indicates an optimistic outlook, when it is equal to 100 it indicates a neutral outlook and below 100 it points to a pessimistic outlook.