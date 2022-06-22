Turkish consumer confidence down 6.2 percent in June from May

Wednesday, 22 June 2022 13:27:45 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the monthly consumer tendency survey released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), the consumer confidence index* in Turkey, which stood at 67.6 points in May this year, was down by 6.2 percent month on month in June this year to 63.4 points, having previously increased by 0.4 percent month on month in May.

According to the indices based on individual questions asked of Turkish consumers concerning the consumer tendency, in June the index for the general current economic situation fell by 2.5 percent month on month to 36.9 points, while the index for the general economic situation in the next 12 months decreased by 7.1 percent compared to April to 61.6 points.

Meanwhile, in the given month, the index for whether the present is a good time to purchase durable goods rose by 3.2 percent to 29.6 points, while the index for the probability of buying durable goods in the next 12 months dropped by 1.8 percent to 87.5 points, both on month-on-month basis.

In June, the probability of buying a car in the next 12 months declined by 20.5 percent to 9.1 points and the index for the probability of buying or building a home in the next 12 months moved down by 15.8 percent to 6.1 points, both month on month.

*When the index is above 100 it indicates an optimistic outlook, when it is equal to 100 it indicates a neutral outlook and below 100 it points to a pessimistic outlook.