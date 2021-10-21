Turkish consumer confidence down 3.6 percent in October

Thursday, 21 October 2021 11:45:02 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the monthly consumer tendency survey released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), the consumer confidence index* in Turkey, which stood at 79.7 points in September this year, was down by 3.6 percent month on month in October this year to 76.8 points, having previously increased by 1.8 percent month on month in September.

According to the indices based on individual questions asked of Turkish consumers concerning the consumer tendency, in October the index for the general current economic situation fell by 10.2 percent month on month to 49.7 points, while the index for the general economic situation in the next 12 months decreased by 6.4 percent compared to September to 74.2 points.

Meanwhile, in October the index for whether the present is a good time to purchase durable goods was down by 7.4 percent to 38.1 points, while the index for the probability of buying durable goods in the next 12 months decreased by 1.1 percent to 96.6 points, both on month-on-month basis.

In October, the probability of buying a car in the next 12 months fell by 21.8 percent to 11.5 points and the index for the probability of buying or building a home in the next 12 months decreased by 13.5 percent to 8.6 points, both month on month.

*When the index is above 100 it indicates an optimistic outlook, when it is equal to 100 it indicates a neutral outlook and below 100 it points to a pessimistic outlook.