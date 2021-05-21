Turkish consumer confidence down 3.6 percent in May from April

Friday, 21 May 2021 12:00:38 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the monthly consumer tendency survey released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), the consumer confidence index* in Turkey, which stood at 80.2 points in April this year, was down by 3.6 percent month on month in May this year at 77.3 points, having previously decreased by 7.5 percent month on month in April.

According to the indices based on individual questions asked of Turkish consumers concerning the consumer tendency, in May the index for the general current economic situation fell by 2.3 percent month on month to 56.1 points, while the index for the general economic situation in the next 12 months decreased by 4.9 percent compared to April to 78.8 points.

Meanwhile, in May the index for whether the present is a good time to purchase durable goods was down by 7.7 percent to 35.1 points, while the index for the probability of buying durable goods in the next 12 months decreased by 0.7 percent to 92.2 points, both on month-on-month basis.

In May, the probability of buying a car in the next 12 months fell by 20.4 percent to 11.9 points and the index for the probability of buying or building a home in the next 12 months fell by 19.8 percent to 8.0 points, both month on month.

*When the index is above 100 it indicates an optimistic outlook, when it is equal to 100 it indicates a neutral outlook and below 100 it points to a pessimistic outlook.