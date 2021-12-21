Turkish consumer confidence down 3.1 percent in December

Tuesday, 21 December 2021 13:38:21 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the monthly consumer tendency survey released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), the consumer confidence index* in Turkey, which stood at 71.1 points in November this year, was down by 3.1 percent month on month in December this year to 68.9 points, having previously decreased by 7.3 percent month on month in November.

According to the indices based on individual questions asked of Turkish consumers concerning the consumer tendency, in December the index for the general current economic situation fell by 3.1 percent month on month to 44.0 points, while the index for the general economic situation in the next 12 months decreased by 2.2 percent compared to November to 66.7 points.

Meanwhile, in December the index for whether the present is a good time to purchase durable goods was down by 26.9 percent to 28.2 points, while the index for the probability of buying durable goods in the next 12 months decreased by 1.9 percent to 89.6 points, both on month-on-month basis.

In December, the probability of buying a car in the next 12 months fell by 10.7 percent to 10.0 points and the index for the probability of buying or building a home in the next 12 months increased by 1.6 percent to 9.0 points, both month on month.

*When the index is above 100 it indicates an optimistic outlook, when it is equal to 100 it indicates a neutral outlook and below 100 it points to a pessimistic outlook.