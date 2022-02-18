Turkish consumer confidence down 2.8 percent in February

Friday, 18 February 2022 12:18:23 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the monthly consumer tendency survey released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), the consumer confidence index* in Turkey, which stood at 73.2 points in January this year, was down by 2.8 percent month on month in February this year to 71.2 points, having previously increased by 6.2 percent month on month in January.

According to the indices based on individual questions asked of Turkish consumers concerning the consumer tendency, in February the index for the general current economic situation fell by 0.6 percent month on month to 45.9 points, while the index for the general economic situation in the next 12 months decreased by 3.8 percent compared to January to 71.7 points.

Meanwhile, in February the index for whether the present is a good time to purchase durable goods was up by 2.6 percent to 27.3 points, while the index for the probability of buying durable goods in the next 12 months decreased by 1.7 percent to 89.4 points, both on month-on-month basis.

In February, the probability of buying a car in the next 12 months rose by four percent to 9.8 points and the index for the probability of buying or building a home in the next 12 months increased by 7.2 percent to 7.1 points, both month on month.

*When the index is above 100 it indicates an optimistic outlook, when it is equal to 100 it indicates a neutral outlook and below 100 it points to a pessimistic outlook.