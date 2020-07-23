Turkish consumer confidence down 2.7 percent in July from June

Thursday, 23 July 2020 11:44:20 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the monthly consumer tendency survey released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), the consumer confidence index* in Turkey, which stood at 62.6 points in June, was down by 2.7 percent month on month in July this year to 60.9 points, following a 5.2 percent month-on-month increase in June.

According to the indices based on individual questions asked of Turkish consumers concerning the consumer tendency, in July the index for the general current economic situation fell by 4.3 percent month on month to 73.8 points, while the index for the general economic situation in the next 12 months decreased by 3.9 percent compared to June to 82.2 points.

Meanwhile, in July the index for whether the present is a good time to purchase durable goods was down by 4 percent to 42.4 points, while the index for the probability of buying durable goods in the next 12 months increased by 0.4 percent to 93.6 points, both on month-on-month basis.

In July, the probability of buying a car in the next 12 months decreased by 5.4 percent to 10.7 points and the index for the probability of buying or building a home in the next 12 months fell by 16 percent to 7.4 points, both month on month.

*When the index is above 100 it indicates an optimistic outlook, when it is equal to 100 it indicates a neutral outlook and below 100 it points to a pessimistic outlook.