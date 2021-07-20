﻿
English
Turkish consumer confidence down 2.7 percent in July

Tuesday, 20 July 2021 10:25:37 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the monthly consumer tendency survey released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), the consumer confidence index* in Turkey, which stood at 81.7 points in June this year, was down by 2.7 percent month on month in July this year at 79.5 points, having previously increased by 5.8 percent month on month in June.

According to the indices based on individual questions asked of Turkish consumers concerning the consumer tendency, in June the index for the general current economic situation fell by 2.8 percent month on month to 53.7 points, while the index for the general economic situation in the next 12 months decreased by 3.3 percent compared to June to 83.2 points.

Meanwhile, in July the index for whether the present is a good time to purchase durable goods was up by 4.3 percent to 36.9 points, while the index for the probability of buying durable goods in the next 12 months increased by 0.1 percent to 97.0 points, both on month-on-month basis.

In July, the probability of buying a car in the next 12 months rose by 2.6 percent to 14.0 points and the index for the probability of buying or building a home in the next 12 months rose by 15.1 percent to 9.3 points, both month on month.

*When the index is above 100 it indicates an optimistic outlook, when it is equal to 100 it indicates a neutral outlook and below 100 it points to a pessimistic outlook.


