Turkish consumer confidence down 2.2 percent in August from July

Friday, 21 August 2020 16:28:48 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the monthly consumer tendency survey released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), the consumer confidence index* in Turkey, which stood at 60.9 points in July, was down by 2.2 percent month on month in August this year to 59.6 points, following a 2.7 percent month-on-month decrease in July.

According to the indices based on individual questions asked of Turkish consumers concerning the consumer tendency, in August the index for the general current economic situation fell by seven percent month on month to 68.6 points, while the index for the general economic situation in the next 12 months decreased by 3.3 percent compared to July to 79.5 points.

Meanwhile, in August the index for whether the present is a good time to purchase durable goods was down by 4.8 percent to 40.4 points, while the index for the probability of buying durable goods in the next 12 months declined by 1.1 percent to 92.6 points, both on month-on-month basis.

In August, the probability of buying a car in the next 12 months advanced by 10.8 percent to 11.9 points and the index for the probability of buying or building a home in the next 12 months fell by 16.4 percent to 6.2 points, both month on month.

*When the index is above 100 it indicates an optimistic outlook, when it is equal to 100 it indicates a neutral outlook and below 100 it points to a pessimistic outlook.