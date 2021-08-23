Turkish consumer confidence down 1.6 percent in August

Monday, 23 August 2021 10:55:50 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the monthly consumer tendency survey released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), the consumer confidence index* in Turkey, which stood at 79.5 points in July this year, was down by 1.6 percent month on month in August this year at 78.2 points, having previously decreased by 2.7 percent month on month in July.

According to the indices based on individual questions asked of Turkish consumers concerning the consumer tendency, in August the index for the general current economic situation fell by 1.7 percent month on month to 52.8 points, while the index for the general economic situation in the next 12 months decreased by 9.6 percent compared to July to 75.3 points.

Meanwhile, in August the index for whether the present is a good time to purchase durable goods was up by 4.2 percent to 38.5 points, while the index for the probability of buying durable goods in the next 12 months increased by 0.7 percent to 97.7 points, both on month-on-month basis.

In August, the probability of buying a car in the next 12 months fell by 1.3 percent to 13.8 points and the index for the probability of buying or building a home in the next 12 months decreased by 10.4 percent to 8.3 points, both month on month.

*When the index is above 100 it indicates an optimistic outlook, when it is equal to 100 it indicates a neutral outlook and below 100 it points to a pessimistic outlook.