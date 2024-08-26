 |  Login 
Turkish basic metal manufacturing capacity use up slightly in August from July

Monday, 26 August 2024 12:01:53 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In August this year, the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 75.4 percent, up from 75.2 percent recorded in July, while the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 76.7 percent in August 2023, according to the provisional data released by the Central Bank of Turkey.

Meanwhile, in the given month, the capacity utilization rate in the manufacture of metal products, except machinery and equipment was 72.0 percent, down from 71.3 percent recorded in July and down from 74.3 percent in August 2023.

The capacity utilization rate in Turkey’s general manufacturing industry, on the other hand, was at 75.4 percent in August this year, down from 75.9 percent in the previous month and down from 76.3 percent in the same month of 2023.


