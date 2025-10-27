Turkish basic metal manufacturing capacity use down in Oct 2025 from Sept

In October this year, the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 74.7 percent, down from 75.6 percent registered in the previous month, while the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 73.9 percent in October 2024, according to the provisional data released by the Central Bank of Turkey.

Meanwhile, in the given month, the capacity utilization rate in the manufacture of metal products, except machinery and equipment, was 74.1 percent, rising from 72.9 percent recorded in September and from 72.4 percent in October 2024.

The capacity utilization rate in Turkey’s general manufacturing industry, on the other hand, was at 74.2 percent in October this year, up from 74.0 percent in the previous month and down from 74.9 percent in the same month of 2024.