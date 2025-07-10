 |  Login 
Turkey’s Gemkom Makine builds steel plant for Vertra Çelik

Thursday, 10 July 2025 12:00:55 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Turkish plant equipment supplier GEMKOM Makina İmalat Taahhüt San. ve Tic. A.Ş. has announced that it has successfully designed, manufactured, and delivered a complete special steel production plant for Vertra Çelik.

The main units included in the project are:
• 80-ton AC Electric Arc Furnace (EAF)
• 80-ton AC Ladle Furnace (LF)
• Vacuum Degassing / Vacuum Oxygen Degassing (VD/VOD) System
• Five-strand continuous billet caster with a 10.5-meter radius for 130-200 mm square and 200-220 mm round sections
• Fume Treatment Plant with a capacity of 1,800,000 Nm³/h and ≤ 10 mg/Nm³ dust emissions
• Water Treatment Plant
• Material Handling System for EAF and LF alloy additions

• Electric automation system of the whole plant

Scheduled for commissioning soon, this environmentally friendly facility combines efficiency, environmental compliance, and sustainability standards in high-quality steel production.


Tags: Turkey Europe Steelmaking Manufacturing 

