Turkey’s Gemkom Makine builds steel plant for Vertra Çelik

Turkish plant equipment supplier GEMKOM Makina İmalat Taahhüt San. ve Tic. A.Ş. has announced that it has successfully designed, manufactured, and delivered a complete special steel production plant for Vertra Çelik.

The main units included in the project are:

• 80-ton AC Electric Arc Furnace (EAF)

• 80-ton AC Ladle Furnace (LF)

• Vacuum Degassing / Vacuum Oxygen Degassing (VD/VOD) System

• Five-strand continuous billet caster with a 10.5-meter radius for 130-200 mm square and 200-220 mm round sections

• Fume Treatment Plant with a capacity of 1,800,000 Nm³/h and ≤ 10 mg/Nm³ dust emissions

• Water Treatment Plant

• Material Handling System for EAF and LF alloy additions

• Electric automation system of the whole plant

Scheduled for commissioning soon, this environmentally friendly facility combines efficiency, environmental compliance, and sustainability standards in high-quality steel production.