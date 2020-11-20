﻿
Turkish metal producers' foreign sales prices up 5.85% in Oct from Sept

Friday, 20 November 2020
       

According to the figures released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in October this year Turkish producers’ foreign sales price index (PPI)* in general increased by 4.62 percent compared to September and was up by 37.69 percent year on year, while an average rise of 17.38 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In October this year, the foreign sales prices of producers in the Turkish domestic basic metal industry rose by 5.85 percent on month-on-month basis and grew by 41.08 percent compared to the same month of 2019. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 14.49 percent.

On the other hand, in October this year Turkish producers’ foreign sales prices for domestic manufactured metal products, except machinery, increased by 5.49 percent compared to September and were up by 38.46 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 16.43 percent.

*Foreign sales price index indicates changes in Turkish producers' prices for other countries.


