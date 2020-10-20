Turkish metal producers' foreign sales prices up 3.23% in Sept from Aug

Tuesday, 20 October 2020 11:25:06 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the figures released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in September this year Turkish producers' foreign sales price index (PPI)* in general increased by 3.08 percent compared to August and was up by 33.15 percent year on year, while an average rise of 13.89 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In September this year, the foreign sales prices of producers in the Turkish domestic basic metal industry rose by 3.23 percent on month-on-month basis and grew by 33.21 percent compared to the same month of 2019. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 10.19 percent.

On the other hand, in September this year Turkish producers' foreign sales prices for domestic manufactured metal products, except machinery, increased by 3.30 percent compared to August and were up by 32.20 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 12.81 percent.

*Foreign sales price index indicates changes in Turkish producers' prices for other countries.