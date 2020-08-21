Turkish metal producers' foreign sales prices up 1.60% in July from June

Friday, 21 August 2020 12:21:29 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the figures released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in July this year Turkish producers' foreign sales price index (PPI)* in general increased by 1.64 percent compared to June and was up by 19.49 percent year on year, while an average rise of 7.20 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In July this year, the foreign sales prices of producers in the Turkish domestic basic metal industry rose by 1.60 percent on month-on-month basis and grew by 18.54 percent compared to the same month of 2019. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 2.56 percent.

On the other hand, in July this year Turkish producers' foreign sales prices for domestic manufactured metal products, except machinery, increased by 1.99 percent compared to June and were up by 18.82 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 6.32 percent.

*Foreign sales price index indicates changes in Turkish producers' prices for other countries.