Turkish metal producers' foreign sales prices up 0.78% in June from May

Monday, 20 July 2020 11:23:31 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the figures released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in June this year Turkish producers' foreign sales price index (PPI)* in general increased by 0.95 percent compared to May and was up by 14.82 percent year on year, while an average rise of 6.82 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In June this year, the foreign sales prices of producers in the Turkish domestic basic metal industry rose by 0.78 percent on month-on-month basis and grew by 12.45 percent compared to the same month of 2019. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 1.82 percent.

On the other hand, in June this year Turkish producers' foreign sales prices for domestic manufactured metal products, except machinery, declined by 0.08 percent compared to May and were up by 13.63 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 5.92 percent.

*Foreign sales price index indicates changes in Turkish producers' prices for other countries.