Turkish metal producers' foreign sales prices up 7.20% in August from July

Wednesday, 23 September 2020 15:49:43 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the figures released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in August this year Turkish producers' foreign sales price index (PPI)* in general increased by 7.46 percent compared to July and was up by 30.23 percent year on year, while an average rise of 9.95 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In August this year, the foreign sales prices of producers in the Turkish domestic basic metal industry rose by 7.20 percent on month-on-month basis and grew by 29.79 percent compared to the same month of 2019. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 5.76 percent.

On the other hand, in August this year Turkish producers' foreign sales prices for domestic manufactured metal products, except machinery, increased by 7.26 percent compared to July and were up by 29.09 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 8.99 percent.

*Foreign sales price index indicates changes in Turkish producers' prices for other countries.