Turkish basic metal manufacturing capacity use down in Apr from Mar

Thursday, 24 April 2025 11:43:29 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In April this year, the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 72.7 percent, down from 73.6 percent registered in the previous month, while the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 76.3 percent in April 2024, according to the provisional data released by the Central Bank of Turkey.

Meanwhile, in the given month, the capacity utilization rate in the manufacture of metal products, except machinery and equipment, was 71.3 percent, rising from 70.5 percent recorded in March and declining from 73.5 percent in April 2024.

The capacity utilization rate in Turkey’s general manufacturing industry, on the other hand, was at 74.3 percent in April this year, down from 74.4 percent in the previous month and from 76.7 percent in the same month of 2024.


