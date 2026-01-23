 |  Login 
Turkish basic metal manufacturing capacity use down in Jan 2026 from Dec

Friday, 23 January 2026 14:33:58 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In January this year, the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 75.6 percent, down from 75.8 percent registered in the previous month, while the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 76.1 percent in January 2025, according to the provisional data released by the Central Bank of Turkey.

Meanwhile, in the given month, the capacity utilization rate in the manufacture of metal products, except machinery and equipment, was 74.0 percent, decreasing from 74.1 percent recorded in December and rising from 70.1 percent in January 2025.

The capacity utilization rate in Turkey’s general manufacturing industry, on the other hand, was at 74.1 percent in January this year, dropping from 74.4 percent recorded in the previous month and from 74.6 percent in the same month of 2025.


Tags: Turkey Europe Manufacturing 

