Turkish basic metal manufacturing capacity use up in Dec 2025 from Nov

Friday, 26 December 2025 15:25:04 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In December this year, the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 75.8 percent, up from 75.3 percent registered in the previous month, while the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 75.7 percent in December 2024, according to the provisional data released by the Central Bank of Turkey.

Meanwhile, in the given month, the capacity utilization rate in the manufacture of metal products, except machinery and equipment, was 74.1 percent, rising from 72.8 percent recorded in November and rising from 71.4 percent in December 2024.

The capacity utilization rate in Turkey’s general manufacturing industry, on the other hand, was at 74.4 percent in December this year, remaining unchanged from the previous month and down from 75.8 percent in the same month of 2024.


Tags: Turkey Europe Manufacturing 

