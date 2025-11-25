Turkish basic metal manufacturing capacity use up in Nov 2025 from Oct

In November this year, the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 75.3 percent, up from 74.7 percent registered in the previous month, while the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 75.1 percent in November 2024, according to the provisional data released by the Central Bank of Turkey.

Meanwhile, in the given month, the capacity utilization rate in the manufacture of metal products, except machinery and equipment, was 72.8 percent, dropping from 74.1 percent recorded in October and rising from 71.8 percent in November 2024.

The capacity utilization rate in Turkey’s general manufacturing industry, on the other hand, was at 74.4 percent in November this year, up from 74.2 percent in the previous month and down from 76.1 percent in the same month of 2024.