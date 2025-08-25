 |  Login 
Turkish basic metal manufacturing capacity use down in August 2025 from July

Monday, 25 August 2025 16:25:20 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In August this year, the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 73.7 percent, down from 74.6 percent registered in the previous month, while the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 75.4 percent in August 2024, according to the provisional data released by the Central Bank of Turkey.

Meanwhile, in the given month, the capacity utilization rate in the manufacture of metal products, except machinery and equipment, was 72.4 percent, declining from 72.5 percent recorded in July and rising from 72.0 percent in August 2024.

The capacity utilization rate in Turkey’s general manufacturing industry, on the other hand, was at 73.5 percent in August this year, down from 74.2 percent in the previous month and from 75.4 percent in the same month of 2024.


