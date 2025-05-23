Turkish basic metal manufacturing capacity use up in May from Apr

In May this year, the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 73.9 percent, up from 72.7 percent registered in the previous month, while the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 74.5 percent in May 2024, according to the provisional data released by the Central Bank of Turkey.

Meanwhile, in the given month, the capacity utilization rate in the manufacture of metal products, except machinery and equipment, was 71.0 percent, declining from 71.3 percent recorded in April and from 72.8 percent in May 2024.

The capacity utilization rate in Turkey’s general manufacturing industry, on the other hand, was at 75.0 percent in May this year, up from 74.3 percent in the previous month and down from 76.3 percent in the same month of 2024.