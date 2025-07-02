 |  Login 
Turkey’s GEMKOM Machine to supply SSAB with stainless steel ladles

Wednesday, 02 July 2025 11:01:45 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Turkish plant equipment supplier GEMKOM Machine Manufacturing, Contracting, Industry, and Trade Inc. has announced that it will manufacture eight custom-designed stainless steel ladles for use at SSAB’s Oxelösund facility in Sweden. Four of these pots will be produced at GEMKOM Machine’s factory in Turkey, while the remaining four will be manufactured at its facility in Italy.

One of the ladles is scheduled for delivery in September this year, with three ladles to be delivered in December.

Developed with the objectives of high-temperature resistance, long service life, and operational efficiency, these pots are expected to make significant contributions to SSAB's steel production processes.


