Turkish basic metal manufacturing capacity use down in Feb 2026 from Jan

In February this year, the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 75.5 percent, down from 75.6 percent registered in the previous month, while the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 75.0 percent in February 2025, according to the provisional data released by the Central Bank of Turkey.

Meanwhile, in the given month, the capacity utilization rate in the manufacture of metal products, except machinery and equipment, was 73.6 percent, decreasing from 74.0 percent recorded in January and rising from 70.1 percent in February 2025.

The capacity utilization rate in Turkey’s general manufacturing industry, on the other hand, was at 73.5 percent in February this year, dropping from 74.1 percent recorded in the previous month and from 74.5 percent in the same month of 2025.