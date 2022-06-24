Turkish basic metal manufacturing capacity use up in June from May

Friday, 24 June 2022 14:57:23 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In June this year, the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 82.1 percent, up from 81.7 percent recorded in May, while the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 82.5 percent in June 2021, according to the provisional data released by the Central Bank of Turkey.

Meanwhile, in the given month, the capacity utilization rate in the manufacture of metal products, except machinery and equipment, was 74.9 percent, up from 74.0 percent recorded in May and down from 75.4 percent in June last year.

The capacity utilization rate in Turkey’s general manufacturing industry, on the other hand, was at 77.6 percent in June this year, decreasing from 78.0 percent in the previous month and increasing from 76.6 percent in the same month of 2021.