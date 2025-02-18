Turkey’s welded pipe exports up 7.6 percent in 2024

In December last year, Turkey’s welded pipe exports amounted to 232,143 metric tons, up by 36.6 percent compared to November and by 5.2 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $192.37 million, increasing by 33.1 percent compared to the previous month and down by 6.3 percent year on year.

In 2024, Turkey's welded pipe exports amounted to 2,100,437 mt, up 7.6 percent, while the value of these exports decreased by 2.7 percent to $1.91 billion, both year on year.

Turkey’s welded pipe exports - 2024

In the given year, Turkey ’s largest welded pipe export destination was Romania which received 397,610 mt, up 24.7 percent year on year. Romania was followed by the United Kingdom with 189,979 mt and Iraq with 172,228 mt.

Turkey ’s top welded pipe export destinations in 2024:

Country Amount (mt) 2024 2023 Y-o-y change (%) December 2024 December 2023 Y-o-y change (%) Romania 397,610 318,889 24.7 69,684 63,692 9.4 United Kingdom 189,979 168,345 12.9 29,829 27,132 9.9 Iraq 172,228 175,283 -1.7 23,821 21,908 8.7 US 131,823 130,126 1.3 5,776 4,429 30.4 Belgium 97,209 79,216 22.7 9,303 9,687 -4.0 Italy 96,780 66,988 44.5 12,819 4,770 168.7 Georgia 90,469 56,688 59.6 7,416 6,756 9.8 Germany 84,416 60,113 40.4 8,069 4,057 98.9 Egypt 79,388 42,705 85.9 11,825 5,017 135.7 Estonia 54,865 27,179 101.9 330 2,785 -88.2

Shares in Turkey’s welded pipe exports - 2024