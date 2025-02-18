 |  Login 
Turkey’s welded pipe exports up 7.6 percent in 2024

Tuesday, 18 February 2025 11:43:47 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In December last year, Turkey’s welded pipe exports amounted to 232,143 metric tons, up by 36.6 percent compared to November and by 5.2 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $192.37 million, increasing by 33.1 percent compared to the previous month and down by 6.3 percent year on year.

In 2024, Turkey's welded pipe exports amounted to 2,100,437 mt, up 7.6 percent, while the value of these exports decreased by 2.7 percent to $1.91 billion, both year on year.

Turkey’s welded pipe exports - 2024

In the given year, Turkey’s largest welded pipe export destination was Romania which received 397,610 mt, up 24.7 percent year on year. Romania was followed by the United Kingdom with 189,979 mt and Iraq with 172,228 mt.

Turkey’s top welded pipe export destinations in 2024:

CountryAmount (mt)     
 20242023Y-o-y change (%)December 2024December 2023Y-o-y change (%)
Romania397,610318,88924.769,68463,6929.4
United Kingdom189,979168,34512.929,82927,1329.9
Iraq172,228175,283-1.723,82121,9088.7
US131,823130,1261.35,7764,42930.4
Belgium97,20979,21622.79,3039,687-4.0
Italy96,78066,98844.512,8194,770168.7
Georgia90,46956,68859.67,4166,7569.8
Germany84,41660,11340.48,0694,05798.9
Egypt79,38842,70585.911,8255,017135.7
Estonia54,86527,179101.93302,785-88.2

Shares in Turkey’s welded pipe exports - 2024


Pipe Tubular Turkey Europe 

