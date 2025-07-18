Turkey’s welded pipe exports down 9.9 percent in January-May 2025

In May this year, Turkey’s welded pipe exports amounted to 178,021 metric tons, up by 38.6 percent compared to April and down by 13.3 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $147.5 million, increasing by 24.7 percent compared to the previous month and down by 22.3 percent year on year.

Turkey’s welded pipe exports - January-May 2025

In the January-May period, Turkey's welded pipe exports amounted to 844,237 mt, down 9.9 percent, while the value of these exports decreased by 20.3 percent to $658 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey ’s largest welded pipe export destination was Romania which received 134,686 mt, down 16.8 percent year on year. Romania was followed by the UK with 70,919 mt and Iraq with 61,123 mt.

Turkey ’s top welded pipe export destinations in the January-May period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-May 2025 January-May 2024 Y-o-y change (%) May 2025 May 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Romania 134,686 161,880 -16.80 39,868 40,641 -1.90 United Kingdom 70,919 65,864 7.67 21,604 11,260 91.87 Iraq 61,123 50,988 19.88 9,089 10,622 -14.43 Germany 48,776 28,548 70.86 8,811 5,968 47.64 Italy 43,047 29,631 45.28 3,163 8,657 -63.46 Georgia 36,516 31,152 17.22 7,137 8,004 -10.83 Belgium 34,397 37,458 -8.17 7,088 9,299 -23.78 Morocco 26,402 14,667 80.01 9,871 5,134 92.27 Canada 24,872 21,279 16.89 3,993 5,448 -26.71 USA 23,507 85,007 -72.35 26 22,179 -99.88

Shares in Turkey’s welded pipe exports - January-May 2025