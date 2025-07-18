Turkey’s welded pipe exports down 9.9 percent in January-May 2025

In May this year, Turkey’s welded pipe exports amounted to 178,021 metric tons, up by 38.6 percent compared to April and down by 13.3 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $147.5 million, increasing by 24.7 percent compared to the previous month and down by 22.3 percent year on year.
Turkey’s welded pipe exports - January-May 2025
In the January-May period, Turkey's welded pipe exports amounted to 844,237 mt, down 9.9 percent, while the value of these exports decreased by 20.3 percent to $658 million, both year on year.
In the given period, Turkey’s largest welded pipe export destination was Romania which received 134,686 mt, down 16.8 percent year on year. Romania was followed by the UK with 70,919 mt and Iraq with 61,123 mt.
Turkey’s top welded pipe export destinations in the January-May period this year:
|Country
|Amount (mt)
|January-May 2025
|January-May 2024
|Y-o-y change (%)
|May 2025
|May 2024
|Y-o-y change (%)
|Romania
|134,686
|161,880
|-16.80
|39,868
|40,641
|-1.90
|United Kingdom
|70,919
|65,864
|7.67
|21,604
|11,260
|91.87
|Iraq
|61,123
|50,988
|19.88
|9,089
|10,622
|-14.43
|Germany
|48,776
|28,548
|70.86
|8,811
|5,968
|47.64
|Italy
|43,047
|29,631
|45.28
|3,163
|8,657
|-63.46
|Georgia
|36,516
|31,152
|17.22
|7,137
|8,004
|-10.83
|Belgium
|34,397
|37,458
|-8.17
|7,088
|9,299
|-23.78
|Morocco
|26,402
|14,667
|80.01
|9,871
|5,134
|92.27
|Canada
|24,872
|21,279
|16.89
|3,993
|5,448
|-26.71
|USA
|23,507
|85,007
|-72.35
|26
|22,179
|-99.88
Shares in Turkey’s welded pipe exports - January-May 2025