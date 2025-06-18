Turkey’s welded pipe exports down 8.9 percent in January-April

In April this year, Turkey’s welded pipe exports amounted to 127,803 metric tons, down by 38.9 percent compared to March and up by 5.4 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $117.91 million, decreasing by 31.6 percent compared to the previous month and up by one percent year on year.

In the January-April period, Turkey's welded pipe exports amounted to 582,022 mt, down 8.9 percent, while the value of these exports decreased by 19.8 percent to $510.18 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s welded pipe exports - January-April 2025

In the given period, Turkey ’s largest welded pipe export destination was Romania which received 94,817 mt, down 21.8 percent year on year. Romania was followed by Iraq with 52,035 mt and the UK with 49,421 mt.

Turkey ’s top welded pipe export destinations in the January-April period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-April 2025 January-April 2024 Y-o-y change (%) April 2025 April 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Romania 94,817 121,239 -21.8 1,744 8,593 -79.7 Iraq 52,035 40,365 28.9 15,891 6,458 146.1 UK 49,421 54,604 -9.5 6,488 11,401 -43.1 Italy 39,885 20,975 90.2 6,802 4,139 64.3 Germany 39,812 22,580 76.3 12,769 5,761 121.6 Georgia 29,378 23,149 26.9 7,722 6,689 15.4 Belgium 27,139 28,158 -3.6 7,589 2,445 210.4 US 23,102 62,827 -63.2 17,982 5,531 225.1 Canada 20,879 15,831 31.9 5,648 4,799 17.7 Morocco 16,530 9,532 73.4 4,878 7,236 -32.6

Shares in Turkey’s welded pipe exports - January-April 2025