Turkey’s welded pipe exports down 8.9 percent in January-April

In April this year, Turkey’s welded pipe exports amounted to 127,803 metric tons, down by 38.9 percent compared to March and up by 5.4 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $117.91 million, decreasing by 31.6 percent compared to the previous month and up by one percent year on year.
In the January-April period, Turkey's welded pipe exports amounted to 582,022 mt, down 8.9 percent, while the value of these exports decreased by 19.8 percent to $510.18 million, both year on year.
Turkey’s welded pipe exports - January-April 2025
In the given period, Turkey’s largest welded pipe export destination was Romania which received 94,817 mt, down 21.8 percent year on year. Romania was followed by Iraq with 52,035 mt and the UK with 49,421 mt.
Turkey’s top welded pipe export destinations in the January-April period this year:
|Country
|Amount (mt)
|January-April 2025
|January-April 2024
|Y-o-y change (%)
|April 2025
|April 2024
|Y-o-y change (%)
|Romania
|94,817
|121,239
|-21.8
|1,744
|8,593
|-79.7
|Iraq
|52,035
|40,365
|28.9
|15,891
|6,458
|146.1
|UK
|49,421
|54,604
|-9.5
|6,488
|11,401
|-43.1
|Italy
|39,885
|20,975
|90.2
|6,802
|4,139
|64.3
|Germany
|39,812
|22,580
|76.3
|12,769
|5,761
|121.6
|Georgia
|29,378
|23,149
|26.9
|7,722
|6,689
|15.4
|Belgium
|27,139
|28,158
|-3.6
|7,589
|2,445
|210.4
|US
|23,102
|62,827
|-63.2
|17,982
|5,531
|225.1
|Canada
|20,879
|15,831
|31.9
|5,648
|4,799
|17.7
|Morocco
|16,530
|9,532
|73.4
|4,878
|7,236
|-32.6
Shares in Turkey’s welded pipe exports - January-April 2025