Turkey’s welded pipe exports down 6.6 percent in January

Monday, 24 March 2025 11:44:58 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In January this year, Turkey’s welded pipe exports amounted to 113,164 metric tons, down by 6.6 percent year on year and 49.7 percent month on month, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $106.17 million, decreasing by 43.3 percent year on year and 13.6 percent month on month.

Turkey’s welded pipe exports - January 2025

In the given month, Turkey’s largest welded pipe export destination was Iraq which received 12,445 mt, down 21.6 percent year on year. Iraq was followed by the UK with 11,071 mt and Italy with 9,476 mt.

Turkey’s top welded pipe export destinations in January 2025:

CountryAmount (mt)  
 January 2025January 2024Y-o-y change (%)
Iraq12,44515,883-21.6
UK11,0718,91924.1
Italy9,4765,29579.0
Germany8,6204,38196.8
Canada8,4873,179167.0
Georgia7,4076,8717.8
Morocco6,82484>1000.0
Romania6,04018,981-68.2
Northern Cyprus5,1341,994157.5
Belgium3,3803,04511.0

Shares in Turkey’s welded pipe exports - January 2025


