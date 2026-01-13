Turkey’s slab imports down by 0.2 percent in Jan-Nov 2025

In November 2025, Turkey’s slab imports amounted to 382,460 metric tons, up by 60.1 percent compared to October and down by 28.0 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $177.29 million, increasing by 60.1 percent compared to the previous month and down by 31.4 percent year on year.

In the January-November period of 2025, Turkey 's slab imports amounted to 3.60 million mt, down 0.2 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 10.3 percent to $1.73 billion, both year on year.

Turkey’s slab imports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey’s largest slab import source was Russia, which supplied 1.84 million mt, up by 26.5 percent year on year. Russia was followed by Malaysia with 777,592 mt, down by 38.5 percent, and Algeria with 561,103 mt, up 345.2 percent.

Turkey ’s slab import sources in the January-November period last year:

Country Amount (mt) January-November 2025 January-November 2024 Y-o-y change (%) November 2025 November 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Russia 1,844,112 1,457,993 26.5 218,616 259,404 -15.7 Malaysia 777,592 1,265,146 -38.5 - 154,906 - Algeria 561,103 126,042 345.2 44,457 50,056 -11.2 Brazil 105,622 - - 105,622 - - China 102,560 5,075 >1000.0 - - - India 86,368 25,394 240.1 - - - Vietnam 50,251 101,131 -50.3 - - - Indonesia 46,362 327,547 -85.8 - 67,166 - UK 26,810 2 >1000.0 13,762 - -

Shares in Turkey’s slab imports - January-November 2025