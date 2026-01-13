 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkey’s slab imports down...

Turkey’s slab imports down by 0.2 percent in Jan-Nov 2025

Tuesday, 13 January 2026 10:51:36 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In November 2025, Turkey’s slab imports amounted to 382,460 metric tons, up by 60.1 percent compared to October and down by 28.0 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $177.29 million, increasing by 60.1 percent compared to the previous month and down by 31.4 percent year on year.

In the January-November period of 2025, Turkey's slab imports amounted to 3.60 million mt, down 0.2 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 10.3 percent to $1.73 billion, both year on year.

Turkey’s slab imports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey’s largest slab import source was Russia, which supplied 1.84 million mt, up by 26.5 percent year on year. Russia was followed by Malaysia with 777,592 mt, down by 38.5 percent, and Algeria with 561,103 mt, up 345.2 percent.

Turkey’s slab import sources in the January-November period last year:

Country Amount (mt)          
  January-November 2025 January-November 2024 Y-o-y change (%) November 2025 November 2024 Y-o-y change (%)
Russia  1,844,112  1,457,993 26.5  218,616  259,404 -15.7
Malaysia  777,592  1,265,146 -38.5  -    154,906 -
Algeria  561,103  126,042 345.2  44,457  50,056 -11.2
Brazil  105,622  -   -  105,622  -   -
China  102,560  5,075 >1000.0  -    -   -
India  86,368  25,394 240.1  -    -   -
Vietnam  50,251  101,131 -50.3  -    -   -
Indonesia  46,362  327,547 -85.8  -    67,166 -
UK  26,810  2 >1000.0  13,762  -   -

Shares in Turkey’s slab imports - January-November 2025


Tags: Slab Semis Turkey Europe 

Similar articles

TCUD: China and Russia drive increase in Turkey’s steel imports in Jan-Nov 2025

02 Jan | Steel News

Turkey’s crude steel production rises by 9.9% in November 2025

24 Dec | Steel News

Turkey’s slab imports up by 4.6 percent in Jan-Oct 2025

09 Dec | Steel News

TCUD: Turkey’s steel imports fall in October 2025, exports keep rising

28 Nov | Steel News

Turkey’s slab imports up by 8.6 percent in Jan-Sept 2025

13 Nov | Steel News

TCUD: Important to increase Turkey’s capacity utilization and remain competitive in current conjuncture

03 Nov | Steel News

Turkey’s slab imports up by 11.5 percent in Jan-Aug 2025

10 Oct | Steel News

Permit certificate periods changed for Turkey’s inward processing regime

18 Sep | Steel News

Turkey’s slab imports up by eight percent in January-July 2025

11 Sep | Steel News

Turkey’s slab imports up by 5.3 percent in H1 2025

12 Aug | Steel News