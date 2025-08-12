Turkey’s slab imports up by 5.3 percent in H1 2025

In June this year, Turkey’s slab imports amounted to 348,830 metric tons, down by 12.6 percent compared to May and up by 39.4 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $166.65 million, decreasing by 16.6 percent compared to the previous month and up by 26.2 percent year on year.
In the first half of the year, Turkey's slab imports amounted to 1.98 million mt, up 5.3 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 7.5 percent to $970.69 million, both year on year.
Turkey’s slab imports - last 12 months
In the given period, Turkey’s largest slab import source was Russia, which supplied 1.10 million mt, up by 89.2 percent year on year. Russia was followed by Malaysia with 510,030 mt, down by 33.5 percent, and Algeria with 232,250 mt.
Turkey’s slab import sources in the January-June period this year:
|Country
|Amount (mt)
|January-June 2025
|January-June 2024
|Y-o-y change (%)
|June 2025
|June 2024
|Y-o-y change (%)
|Russia
|1,104,331
|583,786
|89.2
|189,245
|123,579
|53.1
|Malaysia
|510,030
|767,386
|-33.5
|101,574
|104,290
|-2.6
|Algeria
|232,250
|-
|-
|11,647
|-
|-
|Vietnam
|50,251
|101,131
|-50.3
|-
|-
|-
|Indonesia
|46,362
|122,873
|-62.3
|46,361
|22,353
|107.4
|India
|37,215
|25,393
|46.6
|-
|-
|-
|Iran
|224
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|UK
|20
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Shares in Turkey’s slab imports - January-June 2025