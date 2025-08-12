Turkey’s slab imports up by 5.3 percent in H1 2025

In June this year, Turkey’s slab imports amounted to 348,830 metric tons, down by 12.6 percent compared to May and up by 39.4 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $166.65 million, decreasing by 16.6 percent compared to the previous month and up by 26.2 percent year on year.

In the first half of the year, Turkey's slab imports amounted to 1.98 million mt, up 5.3 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 7.5 percent to $970.69 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s slab imports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey’s largest slab import source was Russia, which supplied 1.10 million mt, up by 89.2 percent year on year. Russia was followed by Malaysia with 510,030 mt, down by 33.5 percent, and Algeria with 232,250 mt.

Turkey’s slab import sources in the January-June period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-June 2025 January-June 2024 Y-o-y change (%) June 2025 June 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Russia 1,104,331 583,786 89.2 189,245 123,579 53.1 Malaysia 510,030 767,386 -33.5 101,574 104,290 -2.6 Algeria 232,250 - - 11,647 - - Vietnam 50,251 101,131 -50.3 - - - Indonesia 46,362 122,873 -62.3 46,361 22,353 107.4 India 37,215 25,393 46.6 - - - Iran 224 - - - - - UK 20 - - - - -

Shares in Turkey’s slab imports - January-June 2025