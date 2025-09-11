Turkey’s slab imports up by eight percent in January-July 2025

In July this year, Turkey’s slab imports amounted to 293,405 metric tons, down by 15.9 percent compared to June and up by 31.5 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $138.41 million, decreasing by 16.9 percent compared to the previous month and increasing by 19 percent year on year.

In the January-July period, Turkey 's slab imports amounted to 2.27 million mt, up eight percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 4.9 percent to $1.11 billion, both year on year.

Turkey’s slab imports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey’s largest slab import source was Russia, which supplied 1.20 million mt, up by 62.1 percent year on year. Russia was followed by Malaysia with 563,578 mt, down by 31.1 percent and Algeria with 322,107 mt.

Turkey ’s slab import sources in the January-July period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-July 2025 January-July 2024 Y-o-y change (%) July 2025 July 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Russia 1,205,124 743,436 62.1 100,808 159,650 -36.9 Malaysia 563,578 818,374 -31.1 53,547 50,988 5.0 Algeria 322,107 - - 89,857 - - India 86,379 25,393 240.2 49,164 - - Vietnam 50,251 101,131 -50.3 - - - Indonesia 46,362 130,250 -64.4 - 7,377 - Iran 244 - - 19 - - UK 20 - - - - -

Shares in Turkey’s slab imports - January-July 2025