Turkey’s HRC import volume up 39.4 percent in January-September

Monday, 15 November 2021 10:40:54 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in September this year Turkey's hot rolled coil (HRC) imports increased by 33.8 percent year on year to 422,674 metric tons, up 6.48 percent compared to August. The revenue from these imports amounted to $416.5 million, up 6.1 month on month and increasing by 197.5 percent compared to the same month of the previous year.

Meanwhile, in the first nine months of this year, Turkey's HRC imports amounted to 3.7 million metric tons, up 39.4 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $2.97 billion, increasing by 239.9 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the given period, Russia ranked first among Turkey's HRC import sources, with its HRC exports to Turkey amounting to 1.51 million mt, up 78.3 percent year on year, followed by Ukraine which shipped 791,590 mt of HRC to Turkey in the given period.

Turkey's top HRC import sources in January-September are as follows: