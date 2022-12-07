Turkey’s Erciyas Çelik Boru receives orders from pipeline projects abroad

Wednesday, 07 December 2022 14:42:18 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkish pipe maker Erciyas Çelik Boru Sanayi A.Ş. has announced that it has received orders from pipeline projects that will be implemented abroad.

Production and shipment for the first phase of these projects, which will be implemented in phases, worth approximately $55.2 million has started.

In addition, the company also received an order for another phase worth approximately $119.4 million. Therefore, the otal order amount reached $174.6 million.

The procurement process of other phases of the projects continues, SteelOrbis understands. The projects are scheduled to be completed in 2023.