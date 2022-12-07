﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s Erciyas Çelik Boru receives orders from pipeline projects abroad

Wednesday, 07 December 2022 14:42:18 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Turkish pipe maker Erciyas Çelik Boru Sanayi A.Ş. has announced that it has received orders from pipeline projects that will be implemented abroad.

Production and shipment for the first phase of these projects, which will be implemented in phases, worth approximately $55.2 million has started. 

In addition, the company also received an order for another phase worth approximately $119.4 million. Therefore, the otal order amount reached $174.6 million. 

The procurement process of other phases of the projects continues, SteelOrbis understands. The projects are scheduled to be completed in 2023.


Tags: Pipe Tubular Turkey Europe Steelmaking Erciyas Boru 

Similar articles

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices edge up

07 Dec | Tube and Pipe

France’s steel product import value up 38.9 percent in Jan-Sept

07 Dec | Steel News

France’s steel product export value up 36.8 percent in January-September

07 Dec | Steel News

US issues preliminary AD review results on circular welded pipe from S. Korea

05 Dec | Steel News

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 0.1 percent in late Nov

05 Dec | Steel News

US rig count trends neutral while Canadian count inches up week-on-week

02 Dec | Steel News

Local Chinese steel pipe prices fluctuate slightly

02 Dec | Tube and Pipe

Vallourec to supply line pipe for oil project in Guayana

02 Dec | Steel News

US OCTG exports down 5.8 percent in September

30 Nov | Steel News

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices remain stable

30 Nov | Tube and Pipe