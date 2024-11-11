 |  Login 
Turkey’s basic metal output up 2.6 percent in September from August

Monday, 11 November 2024 13:40:00 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in September this year Turkey’s season and calendar adjusted monthly industrial production increased by 1.6 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was down by 2.4 percent compared to September 2023.

In the given month, the index for the production of basic metals in Turkey moved up by 5.9 percent year on year and by 2.6 percent month on month.

The index for the production of fabricated metal products in September increased by 6.3 percent year on year and by 6.4 percent month on month.


