Turkey’s basic metal output up 1.2 percent in June 2025 from May

Monday, 11 August 2025 13:36:21 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in June this year Turkey’s season and calendar adjusted monthly industrial production increased by 0.7 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 8.3 percent compared to June 2024.

In the given month, the index for the production of basic metals in Turkey moved up by 6.9 percent year on year and by 1.2 percent month on month.

The index for the production of fabricated metal products in June grew by 13.9 percent year on year and fell by 0.4 percent month on month.


