Turkey’s wire rod exports down 4.9 percent in January-August

Friday, 14 October 2022 14:16:00 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in August this year Turkey's wire rod exports decreased by 24.6 percent year on year to 150,051 metric tons, up 30.9 percent compared to the previous month. The revenue from these exports amounted to $104.16 million, up 14.9 percent month on month and decreasing by 33.7 percent compared to the same month of 2021.

Meanwhile, in the January-August period of this year, Turkey's wire rod exports amounted to 906,534 metric tons, down 4.9 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $745.53 million, increasing by 12.4 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, Turkey's largest wire rod export destination was Israel which received 197,608 metric tons. Israel was followed by Romania with 96,203 metric tons and the Netherlands with 78,911 metric tons.

Turkey's main wire rod export destinations in January-August 2022:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-August 2022

January-August 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

August 2022

August 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

Israel

197,608

181,424

8.92

27,062

30,571

-11.48

Romania

96,203

46,402

107.33

10,056

409

2358.68

Netherlands

78,911

147,630

-46.55

10,000

30,961

-67.70

Senegal

54,068

17,792

203.89

13,137

3,929

234.36

Canada

42,692

36,276

17.69

5,000

935

434.76

Ivory Coast

38,509

40,443

-4.78

10,170

16,555

-38.57

Italy

32,491

21,374

52.01

-

-

-

Haiti

29,518

32,829

-10.09

14,300

-

-

Morocco

27,614

25,123

9.92

-

-

-

Spain

27,477

29,233

-6.01

3,999

11,716

-65.87

