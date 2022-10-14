Turkey’s wire rod exports down 4.9 percent in January-August

Friday, 14 October 2022 14:16:00 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in August this year Turkey's wire rod exports decreased by 24.6 percent year on year to 150,051 metric tons, up 30.9 percent compared to the previous month. The revenue from these exports amounted to $104.16 million, up 14.9 percent month on month and decreasing by 33.7 percent compared to the same month of 2021.

Meanwhile, in the January-August period of this year, Turkey's wire rod exports amounted to 906,534 metric tons, down 4.9 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $745.53 million, increasing by 12.4 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, Turkey's largest wire rod export destination was Israel which received 197,608 metric tons. Israel was followed by Romania with 96,203 metric tons and the Netherlands with 78,911 metric tons.

Turkey's main wire rod export destinations in January-August 2022:

Country Amount (mt) January-August 2022 January-August 2021 Y-o-y change (%) August 2022 August 2021 Y-o-y change (%) Israel 197,608 181,424 8.92 27,062 30,571 -11.48 Romania 96,203 46,402 107.33 10,056 409 2358.68 Netherlands 78,911 147,630 -46.55 10,000 30,961 -67.70 Senegal 54,068 17,792 203.89 13,137 3,929 234.36 Canada 42,692 36,276 17.69 5,000 935 434.76 Ivory Coast 38,509 40,443 -4.78 10,170 16,555 -38.57 Italy 32,491 21,374 52.01 - - - Haiti 29,518 32,829 -10.09 14,300 - - Morocco 27,614 25,123 9.92 - - - Spain 27,477 29,233 -6.01 3,999 11,716 -65.87

