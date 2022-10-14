Turkey’s wire rod exports down 4.9 percent in January-August

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in August this year Turkey's wire rod exports decreased by 24.6 percent year on year to 150,051 metric tons, up 30.9 percent compared to the previous month. The revenue from these exports amounted to $104.16 million, up 14.9 percent month on month and decreasing by 33.7 percent compared to the same month of 2021.
Meanwhile, in the January-August period of this year, Turkey's wire rod exports amounted to 906,534 metric tons, down 4.9 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $745.53 million, increasing by 12.4 percent compared to the same period of 2021.
In the given period, Turkey's largest wire rod export destination was Israel which received 197,608 metric tons. Israel was followed by Romania with 96,203 metric tons and the Netherlands with 78,911 metric tons.
Turkey's main wire rod export destinations in January-August 2022:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-August 2022
|
January-August 2021
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
August 2022
|
August 2021
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
Israel
|
197,608
|
181,424
|
8.92
|
27,062
|
30,571
|
-11.48
|
Romania
|
96,203
|
46,402
|
107.33
|
10,056
|
409
|
2358.68
|
Netherlands
|
78,911
|
147,630
|
-46.55
|
10,000
|
30,961
|
-67.70
|
Senegal
|
54,068
|
17,792
|
203.89
|
13,137
|
3,929
|
234.36
|
Canada
|
42,692
|
36,276
|
17.69
|
5,000
|
935
|
434.76
|
Ivory Coast
|
38,509
|
40,443
|
-4.78
|
10,170
|
16,555
|
-38.57
|
Italy
|
32,491
|
21,374
|
52.01
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Haiti
|
29,518
|
32,829
|
-10.09
|
14,300
|
-
|
-
|
Morocco
|
27,614
|
25,123
|
9.92
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Spain
|
27,477
|
29,233
|
-6.01
|
3,999
|
11,716
|
-65.87
Turkey's main wire rod export destinations in January-August: