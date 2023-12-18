﻿
Turkey’s welded tube exports down nine percent in Jan-Oct

Monday, 18 December 2023 12:00:21 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In October this year, Turkey’s total welded tube exports declined by 25.0 percent month on month and rose by 30.3 percent year on year to 162,778 mt, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $180.71 million, down by 13.7 percent month on month and up by 30.6 percent from October 2022.

In the January-October period this year, Turkey’s welded tube exports amounted to 1.54 million mt, down nine percent, while the value of these exports fell by 19.0 percent to $1.60 billion, both compared to the same period of 2022.

In the given period, Turkey’s largest welded tube export destination was Romania which received 244,669 mt, up 5.3 percent year on year. Romania was followed by Morocco with 153,376 mt, up 594.1 percent, and the UK with 134,116 mt, down 16.7 percent, both on year-on-year basis.


