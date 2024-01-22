﻿
English
Turkey’s welded tube exports down 9.4 percent in Jan-Nov

Monday, 22 January 2024 11:21:26 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In November last year, Turkey’s total welded tube exports declined by 4.6 percent month on month and by 10.9 percent year on year to 153,787 mt, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these exports totaled $170.66 million, down by five percent month on month and by 0.7 percent from November 2022.

In the January-November period last year, Turkey’s welded tube exports amounted to 1.69 million mt, down 9.4 percent, while the value of these exports fell by 17.6 percent to $1.77 billion, both compared to the same period of 2022.

In the given period, Turkey’s largest welded tube export destination was Romania which received 252,514 mt, up 3.6 percent year on year. Romania was followed by Morocco with 171,795 mt, up 516.2 percent, and Iraq with 150,420 mt, up 17.2 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

Turkey’s top welded tube export destinations in the first 11 months of last year are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-November 2023

January-November 2022

Y-o-y change (%)

November 2023

November 2022

Y-o-y change (%)

Romania

252,514

243,802

+3.6

8,256

11,350

-27.3

Morocco

171,795

27,881

+516.2

18,447

5,786

+218.8

Iraq

150,420

128,395

+17.2

23,298

14,683

+58.7

UK

138,327

188,787

-26.7

5,028

27,722

-81.9

US

126,271

185,840

-32.1

23,599

20,062

+17.6

Belgium

69,079

79,501

-13.1

5,559

7,603

-26.9

Italy

61,103

70,485

-13.3

4,832

4,683

+3.2

Germany

54,017

52,438

+3.0

5,760

6,101

-5.6

Israel

52,410

122,438

-57.2

6,587

7,561

-12.9

Georgia

45,822

43,636

+5.0

6,146

5,268

+16.7

Turkey’s main welded tube export destinations in the January-November period last year are as follows:


