Turkey’s welded tube exports down 9.4 percent in Jan-Nov

In November last year, Turkey’s total welded tube exports declined by 4.6 percent month on month and by 10.9 percent year on year to 153,787 mt, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these exports totaled $170.66 million, down by five percent month on month and by 0.7 percent from November 2022.
In the January-November period last year, Turkey’s welded tube exports amounted to 1.69 million mt, down 9.4 percent, while the value of these exports fell by 17.6 percent to $1.77 billion, both compared to the same period of 2022.
In the given period, Turkey’s largest welded tube export destination was Romania which received 252,514 mt, up 3.6 percent year on year. Romania was followed by Morocco with 171,795 mt, up 516.2 percent, and Iraq with 150,420 mt, up 17.2 percent, both on year-on-year basis.
Turkey’s top welded tube export destinations in the first 11 months of last year are as follows:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-November 2023
|
January-November 2022
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
November 2023
|
November 2022
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
Romania
|
252,514
|
243,802
|
+3.6
|
8,256
|
11,350
|
-27.3
|
Morocco
|
171,795
|
27,881
|
+516.2
|
18,447
|
5,786
|
+218.8
|
Iraq
|
150,420
|
128,395
|
+17.2
|
23,298
|
14,683
|
+58.7
|
UK
|
138,327
|
188,787
|
-26.7
|
5,028
|
27,722
|
-81.9
|
US
|
126,271
|
185,840
|
-32.1
|
23,599
|
20,062
|
+17.6
|
Belgium
|
69,079
|
79,501
|
-13.1
|
5,559
|
7,603
|
-26.9
|
Italy
|
61,103
|
70,485
|
-13.3
|
4,832
|
4,683
|
+3.2
|
Germany
|
54,017
|
52,438
|
+3.0
|
5,760
|
6,101
|
-5.6
|
Israel
|
52,410
|
122,438
|
-57.2
|
6,587
|
7,561
|
-12.9
|
Georgia
|
45,822
|
43,636
|
+5.0
|
6,146
|
5,268
|
+16.7
