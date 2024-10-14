Turkey’s welded pipe exports up 11.6 percent in January-August

In August this year, Turkey’s welded pipe exports amounted to 163,902 metric tons, up by 31.5 percent compared to July and by 14.6 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $143.71 million, increasing by 24.9 percent compared to the previous month and down by 4.3 percent year on year.

In the January-August period, Turkey's welded pipe exports amounted to 1,332,137 mt, up 11.6 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 4.7 percent to $1.26 billion, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey ’s largest welded pipe export destination was Romania which received 241,261 mt, up 39.7 percent year on year. Romania was followed by the United Kingdom with 115,641 mt and the US with 112,635 mt.

Turkey ’s top welded pipe export destinations in the January-August period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-August 2023 January-August 2024 Y-o-y change (%) August 2023 August 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Romania 172,646 241,261 39.7 9,702 6,364 -34.4 United Kingdom 97,826 115,641 18.2 8,600 17,868 107.8 US 66,359 112,635 69.7 602 12,459 >1000.0 Iraq 93,747 86,302 -7.9 23,703 14,644 -38.2 Belgium 52,313 59,714 14.1 5,750 8,875 54.3 Georgia 33,970 56,245 65.6 7,105 8,596 21.0 Italy 40,340 56,044 38.9 5,298 5,294 -0.1 Egypt 23,161 54,275 134.3 1,512 4,744 213.8 Germany 39,734 47,272 19.0 5,490 6,067 10.5 Estonia 15,490 42,424 173.9 4,391 10,309 134.8