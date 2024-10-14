Turkey’s welded pipe exports up 11.6 percent in January-August

In August this year, Turkey’s welded pipe exports amounted to 163,902 metric tons, up by 31.5 percent compared to July and by 14.6 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $143.71 million, increasing by 24.9 percent compared to the previous month and down by 4.3 percent year on year.
In the January-August period, Turkey's welded pipe exports amounted to 1,332,137 mt, up 11.6 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 4.7 percent to $1.26 billion, both year on year.
In the given period, Turkey’s largest welded pipe export destination was Romania which received 241,261 mt, up 39.7 percent year on year. Romania was followed by the United Kingdom with 115,641 mt and the US with 112,635 mt.
Turkey’s top welded pipe export destinations in the January-August period this year:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-August 2023
|
January-August 2024
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
August 2023
|
August 2024
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
Romania
|
172,646
|
241,261
|
39.7
|
9,702
|
6,364
|
-34.4
|
United Kingdom
|
97,826
|
115,641
|
18.2
|
8,600
|
17,868
|
107.8
|
US
|
66,359
|
112,635
|
69.7
|
602
|
12,459
|
>1000.0
|
Iraq
|
93,747
|
86,302
|
-7.9
|
23,703
|
14,644
|
-38.2
|
Belgium
|
52,313
|
59,714
|
14.1
|
5,750
|
8,875
|
54.3
|
Georgia
|
33,970
|
56,245
|
65.6
|
7,105
|
8,596
|
21.0
|
Italy
|
40,340
|
56,044
|
38.9
|
5,298
|
5,294
|
-0.1
|
Egypt
|
23,161
|
54,275
|
134.3
|
1,512
|
4,744
|
213.8
|
Germany
|
39,734
|
47,272
|
19.0
|
5,490
|
6,067
|
10.5
|
Estonia
|
15,490
|
42,424
|
173.9
|
4,391
|
10,309
|
134.8
Turkey’s main welded pipe export destinations on country basis in the January-August period this year are presented below: