Turkey’s welded pipe exports up 11.6 percent in January-August

Monday, 14 October 2024 11:32:08 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In August this year, Turkey’s welded pipe exports amounted to 163,902 metric tons, up by 31.5 percent compared to July and by 14.6 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $143.71 million, increasing by 24.9 percent compared to the previous month and down by 4.3 percent year on year.

In the January-August period, Turkey's welded pipe exports amounted to 1,332,137 mt, up 11.6 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 4.7 percent to $1.26 billion, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey’s largest welded pipe export destination was Romania which received 241,261 mt, up 39.7 percent year on year. Romania was followed by the United Kingdom with 115,641 mt and the US with 112,635 mt.

Turkey’s top welded pipe export destinations in the January-August period this year:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-August 2023

January-August 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

August 2023

August 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

Romania

172,646

241,261

39.7

9,702

6,364

-34.4

United Kingdom

97,826

115,641

18.2

8,600

17,868

107.8

US

66,359

112,635

69.7

602

12,459

>1000.0

Iraq

93,747

86,302

-7.9

23,703

14,644

-38.2

Belgium

52,313

59,714

14.1

5,750

8,875

54.3

Georgia

33,970

56,245

65.6

7,105

8,596

21.0

Italy

40,340

56,044

38.9

5,298

5,294

-0.1

Egypt

23,161

54,275

134.3

1,512

4,744

213.8

Germany

39,734

47,272

19.0

5,490

6,067

10.5

Estonia

15,490

42,424

173.9

4,391

10,309

134.8

 Turkey’s main welded pipe export destinations on country basis in the January-August period this year are presented below:


