Turkey’s welded pipe exports decrease by 1.3 percent in January

Thursday, 21 March 2024 14:19:38 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In January this year, Turkey’s welded pipe exports amounted to 117,719 metric tons, down by 33.8 percent compared to December and by 1.3 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $5.45 million, declining by 18.8 percent compared to the previous month and by 5.3 percent year on year.

In the given month, Turkey’s largest welded pipe export destination was Romania which received 18,356 mt, down 98.1 percent year on year. Romania was followed by Iraq with 15,893 mt and the United Kingdom with 8,751 mt.

Turkey’s top 10 welded pipe export destinations in January this year:

Country Amount (mt) January 2024 January 2023 Y-o-y change (%) Romania 18,356 971 -98.1 Iraq 15,893 13,656 +16.4 United Kingdom 8,751 4,513 +93.9 Georgia 6,830 4,331 +57.7 Italy 5,292 5,552 -4.7 Egypt 5,136 5,909 -13.1 Germany 4,335 3,092 +40.2 Syria 3,783 3,876 -2.4 US 3,724 18,100 -79.4 Estonia 3,723 588 +533.2

Turkey’s main welded pipe export destinations on country basis in January this year are presented below: