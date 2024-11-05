Turkey’s Tosçelik to build solar power plant in Nigde

Turkey’s Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change has announced that the examination and evaluation process within the scope of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) application made by local steel producer Tosçelik Profil ve Sac Endüstrisi A.Ş., for its solar power plant project in Bor, Nigde, has been completed and that the environmental impact assessment has begun.

Within the scope of the project with an investment cost of TRY 1.8 billion ($52.46 million), a total of 179,415 panels will be installed. The plant with a capacity of 100 MWe is expected to generate 266.76 million kWh of energy per year. Also, the lifespan of the project is expected to be 50 years. The construction of the project is planned to be completed in about 16 months.