Turkey’s Tosçelik Spiral Boru to supply steel pipes to projects in Egypt

Tuesday, 11 January 2022 10:55:29 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Turkey-based Tosçelik Spiral Boru, a subsidiary of Tosyalı Holding, has announced that it will supply steel pipes to Egypt’s large water pipeline and port piling projects.

Tosçelik Spiral Boru is to supply 38,000 metric tons of 2.5 meter and 2.2 meter diameter externally three-layer polyethylene and internally solvent-free epoxy-coated water pipes to Bahr El-Baqr waste water treatment plant within the framework of the Sinai Project and the Al Hamam Irrigation Project in New Cairo. Meanwhile, the company will also supply HSAW piling pipes with a diameter of 2.2 meters and length of 27 meters totaling about 10,000 metric tons to be used in the construction of Abu Qir Port within the scope of Abu Qir Port Terminal Project.


