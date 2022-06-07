Turkey’s steel export value approaches $10 billion in Jan-May

Tuesday, 07 June 2022 15:44:11 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the January-May period this year, Turkey’s steel export volume totaled 8.78 million mt, down by 2.58 percent, with a value of $9.62 billion, rising by 34.56 percent, both year on year, according to the Turkish Steel Exporters’ Association (CIB).

In May alone, the country’s steel exports amounted to 1.63 million mt, down by 19.7 percent year on year, while the value of those exports rose by 10.97 percent year on year to $1.92 billion.

According to the CIB statement, most of the export volume was to the European Union countries. In May, Turkey exported $762.9 million worth of steel exports to the EU, up by 30.73 percent year on year, while the value of exports to the EU in the first five months of the year increased by 36.81 percent year on year to $3.35 billion.

Looking at the situation country by country, Israel was Turkey’s main export market in the January-May period, Turkey’s steel exports to Israel amounted to $757.5 million with an increase of 61.36 percent year on year, followed by Romania with $552.4 million and the US which received Turkish steel exports worth $596.8 million.

CIB president Adnan Aslan stated that the export value per ton increased by 38.12 percent to $1,095 in the first five months this year. Stating that the steel industry ranked third after the chemical and automotive industries in May in terms of export value, Mr. Aslan said that they will continue their efforts to increase the steel industry’s share in Turkey’s total exports in the coming period.