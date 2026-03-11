Turkey’s slab imports down 18 percent in January 2026

In January this year, Turkey's slab import volume decreased by 3.4 percent month on month and went down by 18 percent year on year to 304,875 metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $141.76 million, down 17.7 percent month on month and down 11.9 percent year on year.

Turkey’s slab imports - Last 12 months

In the given month, Turkey imported 133,999 mt of slab from Russia, up 24.3 percent year on year, ahead of Malaysia which supplied 100,454 mt in the given month, down 34.5 percent year on year, and Algeria which supplied 44,768 mt of slab, down 17.7 percent.

Turkey's top 10 slab import sources in January are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January 2026 January 2025 Y-o-y change (%) Russia 133,999 107,803 24.3 Malaysia 100,454 153,366 -34.5 Algeria 44,768 54,394 -17.7 Libya 19,932 - - UK 5,722 - -

Shares in Turkey’s slab imports - January 2026