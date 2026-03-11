Turkey’s slab imports down 18 percent in January 2026

In January this year, Turkey's slab import volume decreased by 3.4 percent month on month and went down by 18 percent year on year to 304,875 metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $141.76 million, down 17.7 percent month on month and down 11.9 percent year on year.
Turkey’s slab imports - Last 12 months
In the given month, Turkey imported 133,999 mt of slab from Russia, up 24.3 percent year on year, ahead of Malaysia which supplied 100,454 mt in the given month, down 34.5 percent year on year, and Algeria which supplied 44,768 mt of slab, down 17.7 percent.
Turkey's top 10 slab import sources in January are as follows:
|Country
|Amount (mt)
|January 2026
|January 2025
|Y-o-y change (%)
|Russia
|133,999
|107,803
|24.3
|Malaysia
|100,454
|153,366
|-34.5
|Algeria
|44,768
|54,394
|-17.7
|Libya
|19,932
|-
|-
|UK
|5,722
|-
|-