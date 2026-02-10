Turkey’s slab imports down by 2.6 percent in 2025

In December 2025, Turkey’s slab imports amounted to 372,164 metric tons, down by 2.7 percent compared to November and down by 21.2 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $172.25 million, decreasing by 2.8 percent compared to the previous month and down by 25.6 percent year on year.

In 2025, Turkey 's slab imports amounted to 3.97 million mt, down 2.6 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 12 percent to $1.89 billion, both year on year.

Turkey’s slab imports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey’s largest slab import source was Russia, which supplied 2.06 million mt, up by 21.4 percent year on year. Russia was followed by Malaysia with 828,216 mt, down by 41.8 percent year on year, and Algeria with 608,914 mt, up 297.2 percent year on year.

Turkey ’s slab import sources in 2025:

Country Amount (mt) 2025 2024 Y-o-y change (%) December 2025 December 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Russia 2,058,631 1,696,032 21.4 214,623 238,039 -9.8 Malaysia 828,216 1,422,215 -41.8 50,624 157,069 -67.8 Algeria 608,914 153,299 297.2 47,811 27,257 75.4 Brazil 105,622 - - - - - China 102,560 5,075 >1,000.0 - - - India 86,368 25,394 240.1 - - - Taiwan 51,898 - - 51,898 - - Vietnam 50,251 151,121 -66.7 - 49,990 - Indonesia 46,362 327,547 -85.8 - - - UK 34,002 2 >1,000.0 7,192 - -

Shares in Turkey’s slab imports - 2025