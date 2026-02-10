 |  Login 
Turkey's slab imports down...

Turkey’s slab imports down by 2.6 percent in 2025

Tuesday, 10 February 2026 10:18:08 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In December 2025, Turkey’s slab imports amounted to 372,164 metric tons, down by 2.7 percent compared to November and down by 21.2 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $172.25 million, decreasing by 2.8 percent compared to the previous month and down by 25.6 percent year on year.

In 2025, Turkey's slab imports amounted to 3.97 million mt, down 2.6 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 12 percent to $1.89 billion, both year on year.

Turkey’s slab imports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey’s largest slab import source was Russia, which supplied 2.06 million mt, up by 21.4 percent year on year. Russia was followed by Malaysia with 828,216 mt, down by 41.8 percent year on year, and Algeria with 608,914 mt, up 297.2 percent year on year.

Turkey’s slab import sources in 2025:

Country Amount (mt)          
  2025 2024 Y-o-y change (%) December 2025 December 2024 Y-o-y change (%)
Russia  2,058,631  1,696,032 21.4  214,623  238,039 -9.8
Malaysia  828,216  1,422,215 -41.8  50,624  157,069 -67.8
Algeria  608,914  153,299 297.2  47,811  27,257 75.4
Brazil  105,622  -   -  -    -   -
China  102,560  5,075 >1,000.0  -    -   -
India  86,368  25,394 240.1  -    -   -
Taiwan  51,898  -   -  51,898  -   -
Vietnam  50,251  151,121 -66.7  -    49,990 -
Indonesia  46,362  327,547 -85.8  -    -   -
UK  34,002  2 >1,000.0  7,192  -   -

Shares in Turkey’s slab imports - 2025


