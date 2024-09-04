Turkey’s scrap imports up 0.5 percent in January-July

In July this year, Turkey's scrap import volume decreased by 15.4 percent year on year and went up by 20.5 percent month on month to 1.59 million metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $656.41 million, down 12.4 percent year on year and up 20.1 percent month on month.
In the January-July period, Turkey's scrap imports amounted to 11.55 million mt, up 0.5 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 2.1 percent to $4.90 billion, both year on year.
In the given period, Turkey imported 2.47 million mt of scrap from the US, down 5.5 percent year on year, with the US ranking as Turkey's leading scrap import source, ahead of the Netherlands which supplied 1.45 million mt in the given period, up 13.1 year on year, and the UK which supplied 1.36 million mt of scrap, up 53.6 percent year on year.
Turkey's top 10 scrap import sources in the January-July period are as follows:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-July 2023
|
January-July 2024
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
July 2023
|
July 2024
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
US
|
2,609,692
|
2,466,951
|
-5.5
|
620,127
|
345,201
|
-44.3
|
Netherlands
|
1,279,644
|
1,447,781
|
13.1
|
190,716
|
135,984
|
-28.7
|
United Kingdom
|
883,908
|
1,357,340
|
53.6
|
150,469
|
250,978
|
66.8
|
Belgium
|
1,101,916
|
751,431
|
-31.8
|
141,732
|
102,057
|
-28.0
|
Denmark
|
470,992
|
580,019
|
23.1
|
29,110
|
79,760
|
174.0
|
Lithuania
|
499,482
|
569,558
|
14.0
|
114,915
|
88,005
|
-23.4
|
Romania
|
592,526
|
530,178
|
-10.5
|
108,375
|
77,389
|
-28.6
|
Germany
|
505,402
|
399,058
|
-21.0
|
83,429
|
30,628
|
-63.3
|
France
|
357,573
|
358,791
|
0.3
|
65,001
|
41,375
|
-36.3
|
Russia
|
224,361
|
355,323
|
58.4
|
73,650
|
78179
|
6.1
Turkey's main scrap import sources on country basis in the January-July period this year are presented below: