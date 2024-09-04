Turkey’s scrap imports up 0.5 percent in January-July

In July this year, Turkey's scrap import volume decreased by 15.4 percent year on year and went up by 20.5 percent month on month to 1.59 million metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $656.41 million, down 12.4 percent year on year and up 20.1 percent month on month.

In the January-July period, Turkey 's scrap imports amounted to 11.55 million mt, up 0.5 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 2.1 percent to $4.90 billion, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey imported 2.47 million mt of scrap from the US, down 5.5 percent year on year, with the US ranking as Turkey 's leading scrap import source, ahead of the Netherlands which supplied 1.45 million mt in the given period, up 13.1 year on year, and the UK which supplied 1.36 million mt of scrap, up 53.6 percent year on year.

Turkey 's top 10 scrap import sources in the January-July period are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-July 2023 January-July 2024 Y-o-y change (%) July 2023 July 2024 Y-o-y change (%) US 2,609,692 2,466,951 -5.5 620,127 345,201 -44.3 Netherlands 1,279,644 1,447,781 13.1 190,716 135,984 -28.7 United Kingdom 883,908 1,357,340 53.6 150,469 250,978 66.8 Belgium 1,101,916 751,431 -31.8 141,732 102,057 -28.0 Denmark 470,992 580,019 23.1 29,110 79,760 174.0 Lithuania 499,482 569,558 14.0 114,915 88,005 -23.4 Romania 592,526 530,178 -10.5 108,375 77,389 -28.6 Germany 505,402 399,058 -21.0 83,429 30,628 -63.3 France 357,573 358,791 0.3 65,001 41,375 -36.3 Russia 224,361 355,323 58.4 73,650 78179 6.1