 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkey’s...

Turkey’s scrap imports up 0.5 percent in January-July

Wednesday, 04 September 2024 12:26:42 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In July this year, Turkey's scrap import volume decreased by 15.4 percent year on year and went up by 20.5 percent month on month to 1.59 million metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $656.41 million, down 12.4 percent year on year and up 20.1 percent month on month.

In the January-July period, Turkey's scrap imports amounted to 11.55 million mt, up 0.5 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 2.1 percent to $4.90 billion, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey imported 2.47 million mt of scrap from the US, down 5.5 percent year on year, with the US ranking as Turkey's leading scrap import source, ahead of the Netherlands which supplied 1.45 million mt in the given period, up 13.1 year on year, and the UK which supplied 1.36 million mt of scrap, up 53.6 percent year on year.

Turkey's top 10 scrap import sources in the January-July period are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-July 2023

January-July 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

July 2023

July 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

US

2,609,692

2,466,951

-5.5

620,127

345,201

-44.3

Netherlands

1,279,644

1,447,781

13.1

190,716

135,984

-28.7

United Kingdom

883,908

1,357,340

53.6

150,469

250,978

66.8

Belgium

1,101,916

751,431

-31.8

141,732

102,057

-28.0

Denmark

470,992

580,019

23.1

29,110

79,760

174.0

Lithuania

499,482

569,558

14.0

114,915

88,005

-23.4

Romania

592,526

530,178

-10.5

108,375

77,389

-28.6

Germany

505,402

399,058

-21.0

83,429

30,628

-63.3

France

357,573

358,791

0.3

65,001

41,375

-36.3

Russia

224,361

355,323

58.4

73,650

78179

6.1

Turkey's main scrap import sources on country basis in the January-July period this year are presented below:


Tags: Scrap Raw Mat Turkey Europe Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Spain’s Hydnum Steel and Euroports to optimize steel supply chain in Europe

04 Sep | Steel News

Tokyo Steel cuts local scrap prices further over weekend and today

03 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

South Korea buys Russian A3 scrap, POSCO bids for Japanese scrap

30 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Vietnamese import scrap market lacks support from finished steel side

30 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Taiwan’s import scrap market may hit bottom after this week’s declines

30 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Mexico’s scrap metal imports drop 33 percent in June

30 Aug | Steel News

Mexican domestic scrap prices - week 35, 2024

30 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

US September scrap prices seen mixed in Midwest, sideways to lower on East Coast

30 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Carbon and stainless scrap prices in Taiwanese domestic market - week 35, 2024

29 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Further reductions announced in local Turkish scrap market fail to disrupt sideways movement

29 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials