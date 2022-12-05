Turkey’s scrap imports in October up 5.1 percent from September

Monday, 05 December 2022 14:45:15 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In October this year, Turkey’s scrap imports amounted to 1.45 million mt, up 5.1 percent month on month and falling by 7.5 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Steel Producers' Association (TCUD).

In the January-October period this year, Turkey’s steel scrap import volume decreased by 10.4 percent year on year to 18.33 million mt and the value of these imports amounted to $8.78 billion, down by 2.4 percent year on year. Looking at Turkey’s scrap imports in the given period in detail, the EU maintained its number one position among suppliers of Turkey’s scrap imports with a 52.4 percent share, followed by the US with 19.2 percent and the UK with a 8.8 percent share. Meanwhile, it is observed that in the given period Turkey’s scrap imports from the CIS region, the UK and the EU respectively declined by 62.6 percent, 18.7 percent and 9.1 percent as compared to the January-October period of 2021.

The main sources of Turkey’s scrap imports in January-October 2022 can be seen in the table below:

Imported tonnage Jan-Oct 2022 (thousand mt) Change year on year (%) US 3,526 +15.9 EU 9,595 -9.1 CIS 866 -62.6 UK 1,604 -18.7 Others 749 +0.5 Total 18,327 -10.4

The comparison of Turkey’s scrap imports in 2021 and 2022 can be seen in the graph below:



