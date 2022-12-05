﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s scrap imports in October up 5.1 percent from September

Monday, 05 December 2022 14:45:15 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In October this year, Turkey’s scrap imports amounted to 1.45 million mt, up 5.1 percent month on month and falling by 7.5 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Steel Producers' Association (TCUD).

In the January-October period this year, Turkey’s steel scrap import volume decreased by 10.4 percent year on year to 18.33 million mt and the value of these imports amounted to $8.78 billion, down by 2.4 percent year on year. Looking at Turkey’s scrap imports in the given period in detail, the EU maintained its number one position among suppliers of Turkey’s scrap imports with a 52.4 percent share, followed by the US with 19.2 percent and the UK with a 8.8 percent share. Meanwhile, it is observed that in the given period Turkey’s scrap imports from the CIS region, the UK and the EU respectively declined by 62.6 percent, 18.7 percent and 9.1 percent as compared to the January-October period of 2021.

The main sources of Turkey’s scrap imports in January-October 2022 can be seen in the table below:

 

Imported tonnage Jan-Oct 2022 (thousand mt)

Change year on year (%)

US

3,526

+15.9

EU

9,595

-9.1

CIS

866

-62.6

UK

1,604

-18.7

Others

749

+0.5

Total

18,327

-10.4

The comparison of Turkey’s scrap imports in 2021 and 2022 can be seen in the graph below:



Tags: Scrap Raw Mat Turkey Europe Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Ex-US scrap prices in Turkey exceed $380/mt CFR

05 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Shagang raises scrap purchase price by $7/mt

05 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Containerized shredded scrap prices in New York

02 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Los Angeles prices for containerized HMS I/II 80:20 scrap

02 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkey’s domestic scrap prices recover sharply amid tight import supply 

02 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Global View on Scrap: Uptrend to continue in Turkey and Asian markets amid tight supply

02 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

South Africa bans scrap exports for six months

02 Dec | Steel News

Local Italian scrap market remains stable for now

02 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Import scrap offers to Taiwan increase amid tight supply

02 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

EU adopts stricter rules on waste shipment, EUROFER calls for stronger monitoring for OECD countries

02 Dec | Steel News